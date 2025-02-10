Adam Yost, right, National Security Advisor to Senator Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), National Security Advisor to Senator Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), visits the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS), in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2025. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 21:21
|Photo ID:
|8865090
|VIRIN:
|250210-D-JY604-1233
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|255.48 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adam Yost Visits DKI APCSS [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.