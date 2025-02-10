Joint Fire Rescue Training at Nexus Forge

U.S. Marines from the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Department (ARFF), Airmen from the 914th Civil Engineer Squadron and 94th Airlift Squadron greet each other before the start of a joint search and rescue operation training on a C-130 Hercules III assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Reserve Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment to include operation in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 22:27
Photo ID:
|8865061
VIRIN:
|250207-F-EY126-1023
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|14.5 MB
Location:
|HAWAII, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
