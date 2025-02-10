Joint Fire Rescue Training at Nexus Forge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Department (ARFF), Airmen from the 914th Civil Engineer Squadron and 94th Airlift Squadron greet each other before the start of a joint search and rescue operation training on a C-130 Hercules III assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Reserve Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment to include operation in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)