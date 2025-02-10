Joint Fire Rescue Training at Nexus Forge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Thiesse, pilot, assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing, flys the C-130 Hercules III back from a joint training scenario during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Hilo Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)