U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Thiesse, pilot, assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing, flys the C-130 Hercules III back from a joint training scenario during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Hilo Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 22:27
|Photo ID:
|8865059
|VIRIN:
|250207-F-EY126-1024
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Fire Rescue Training at Nexus Forge [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Amy Picard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.