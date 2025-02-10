Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Fire Rescue Training at Nexus Forge [Image 10 of 12]

    Joint Fire Rescue Training at Nexus Forge

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard 

    4th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Thiesse, pilot, assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing, flys the C-130 Hercules III back from a joint training scenario during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Hilo Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Citizen Airmen in Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 22:27
    Photo ID: 8865059
    VIRIN: 250207-F-EY126-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.87 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    joint
    Firefighter
    C-130
    ARFF
    NEXUSFORGE25
    Nexus Forge 25

