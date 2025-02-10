Joint Fire Rescue Training at Nexus Forge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Isaac McMullen, loadmaster, briefs firefighters about the aircraft before the start of a joint search and rescue operation training on a C-130 Hercules III assigned to the 934th Airlift Wing during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025, Marine Corps Air Station Hawaii, Feb. 7, 2025. NEXUS FORGE is a large-scale Expeditionary Air Base certification event designed to demonstrate the readiness and skill development of Airmen while focusing on increasing interoperability and demonstrating the capability for joint, all domain combat operations to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)