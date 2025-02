Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba transferring Haitian aliens to the Haitian Coast Guard near Cap-Haitien, Feb. 10, 2025. A total of 132 Haitian aliens were interdicted and repatriated (U.S. Coast Guard photo)