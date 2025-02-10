Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron board a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Bamboo Eagle (BE) 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2025. BE 25-1 is a USAF Warfare Center-directed live-fly exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    Nellis AFB
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    BE 25-1

