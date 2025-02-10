19th Air Support Squadron JTACs depart Nellis for Bamboo Eagle 25-1

U.S. Air Force (USAF) joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron board a C-17 Globemaster III in support of Bamboo Eagle (BE) 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2025. BE 25-1 is a USAF Warfare Center-directed live-fly exercise designed to create a combat-representative environment, generating combat air power while moving and sustaining the expeditionary air base in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
02.06.2025
02.10.2025
|8864832
|250206-F-KO637-1019
|5588x3718
|8.41 MB
|Location:
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|3
|0
