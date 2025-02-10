Stop the Bleed training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2025) Civilian staff members assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Child Development Center and Youth Center practice applying tourniquets and packing wounds as part of a “Stop-the-Bleed” course taught by the installation’s Fire & Emergency Services Department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
