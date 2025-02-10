Stop the Bleed training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2025) Civilian staff members assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Child Development Center and Youth Center practice applying tourniquets and packing wounds as part of a “Stop-the-Bleed” course taught by the installation’s Fire & Emergency Services Department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).