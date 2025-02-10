Stop the Bleed training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2025) Michelle Toutaint, Fire Inspector assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, demonstrates the proper application of a tourniquet as part of a “Stop-the-Bleed” course for civilian staff members assigned to the installation’s Child Development Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 15:33
|Photo ID:
|8864472
|VIRIN:
|250207-N-TG517-6230
|Resolution:
|3325x2196
|Size:
|845.09 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
