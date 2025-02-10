Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stop the Bleed training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 4 of 5]

    Stop the Bleed training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2025) Michelle Toutaint, Fire Inspector assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, demonstrates the proper application of a tourniquet as part of a “Stop-the-Bleed” course for civilian staff members assigned to the installation’s Child Development Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

