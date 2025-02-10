Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.10.2025 15:19 Photo ID: 8864459 VIRIN: 250207-N-TG517-9973 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.75 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Stop the Bleed training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.