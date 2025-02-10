Stop the Bleed training at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (February 7, 2025) Michelle Toutaint, Fire Inspector assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, conducts a “Stop-the-Bleed” course for civilian staff members assigned to the installation’s Child Development Center. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
