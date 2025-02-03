Beaufort S.C.- Commanding Officer Nay Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Captain Tracy Isaac, attends Beaufort County American Association of University Women (AAUW) Chapter as the guest speaker for 96 sixth grade females. Captain Isaac spoke about navigating horizons and empowering young women in Science, Chemistry, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The young girls then were offered a question and answer with Captain Isaac.
This work, Community Partnerships with NMRTC Commanding Officer, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
