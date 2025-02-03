Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Partnerships with NMRTC Commanding Officer

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- Commanding Officer Nay Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Captain Tracy Isaac, attends Beaufort County American Association of University Women (AAUW) Chapter as the guest speaker for 96 sixth grade females. Captain Isaac spoke about navigating horizons and empowering young women in Science, Chemistry, Engineering, Arts, and Math. The young girls then were offered a question and answer with Captain Isaac.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 13:19
    Photo ID: 8864044
    VIRIN: 250201-N-CQ135-9949
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 347.96 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NH Beaufort

