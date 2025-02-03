Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, play volleyball during wingman sports day, Feb. 7, 2025. The 6th Force Support Squadron hosted a series of competitions for units across the installation to test their skills and compete against their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)