Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025 [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. service members assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, play volleyball during wingman sports day, Feb. 7, 2025. The 6th Force Support Squadron hosted a series of competitions for units across the installation to test their skills and compete against their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 11:35
    Photo ID: 8863878
    VIRIN: 250207-F-SI502-1116
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025
    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025
    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025
    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025
    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025
    Unity, competition, and excellence during wing sports day 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    sports day
    6th FSS
    6 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download