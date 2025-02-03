Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top ACC-RI leader shares her story

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Top ACC-RI leader shares her story

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Glenn 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Lynda Armer, Army Contracting Command-Rock Island executive director, speaks about her career during an Executive Interview Program event in Heritage Hall, Jan. 8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 8863860
    VIRIN: 250108-O-RT423-6078
    Resolution: 4428x3542
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top ACC-RI leader shares her story, by Elizabeth Glenn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Top ACC-RI leader shares her story

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Contracting

    TAGS

    Army Contracting Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download