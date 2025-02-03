Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Dozens of Soldiers participated in the Fort Drum Army Substance Abuse Program’s Alpine Warrior Challenge, Feb. 4-7, which took advantage of the North Country’s winter weather for the early morning snowshoeing on the trails. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 09:19
    Photo ID: 8863660
    VIRIN: 250207-A-XX986-1004
    Resolution: 3233x2269
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge [Image 12 of 12], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge
    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP’s Alpine Warrior Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum Soldiers take on ASAP&rsquo;s Alpine Warrior Challenge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum ASAP
    Fort Drum Substance Abuse Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download