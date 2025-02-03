Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 10 of 13]

    Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250210-N-FC892-1110 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 10, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jaquan Morgan, from New York, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) supervises the flight deck while conducting flight operations in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 10. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 07:20
    Photo ID: 8863555
    VIRIN: 250210-N-FC892-1110
    Resolution: 4123x2442
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-53E
    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    Aviation Boatswain'S Mate
    MV-22B
    USS America (LHA6)

