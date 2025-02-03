41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment pose as opposition forces during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. Acting as a simulated enemy, the Soldiers tested the defensive readiness and tactical response of participating units in the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s training assessment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)