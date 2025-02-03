U.S. Soldiers assigned to Able and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment pose as opposition forces during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. Acting as a simulated enemy, the Soldiers tested the defensive readiness and tactical response of participating units in the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s training assessment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 07:08
|Photo ID:
|8863548
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-UV911-1006
|Resolution:
|5713x3376
|Size:
|16.37 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.