U.S. Army Spc. Giovanni Corona, assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, acts as an opposing force during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. Dressed in camouflage and armed with a training rifle, Corona scans the battlefield, preparing to engage friendly forces in a simulated ambush. The exercise enhanced Soldiers’ adaptability and combat effectiveness in unpredictable engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 07:09
|Photo ID:
|8863547
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-UV911-1005
|Resolution:
|4472x3340
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Carlos Marquez