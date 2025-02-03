U.S. Army Pvt. James Gonzales and Pfc. Ashley Brunner, assigned to Able Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, provide simulated suppressive fire as opposition forces during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The scenario tested Soldiers’ ability to engage simulated enemy forces and maintain tactical positions under fire. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 07:10
|Photo ID:
|8863545
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-UV911-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|13.56 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Carlos Marquez