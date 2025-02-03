41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment provide aid to a simulated casualty during an opposition force and mass casualty scenario during the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The exercise tested Soldiers’ tactical response and medical proficiency in a combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)