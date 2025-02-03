Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise [Image 13 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, load simulated casualties into a transport vehicle during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The scenario, part of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s training assessment, tested the unit’s ability to provide rapid medical evacuation and sustainment support in a combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 07:11
    Photo ID: 8863538
    VIRIN: 250209-A-UV911-1003
    Resolution: 5171x3346
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    41st FAB conduct brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise
    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    alwaysready
    WEARENATO
    41FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download