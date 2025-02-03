41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, load simulated casualties into a transport vehicle during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The scenario, part of the 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s training assessment, tested the unit’s ability to provide rapid medical evacuation and sustainment support in a combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)