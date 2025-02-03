41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment conduct security operations and aim down their weapon sights after a surprise simulated attack during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s exercise evaluations on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The exercise tested the unit’s ability to react to enemy contact and maintain defensive positions in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)