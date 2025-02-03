U.S. Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment conduct security operations and aim down their weapon sights after a surprise simulated attack during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s exercise evaluations on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The exercise tested the unit’s ability to react to enemy contact and maintain defensive positions in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 07:08
|Photo ID:
|8863537
|VIRIN:
|250209-A-UV911-1002
|Resolution:
|5570x3328
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.