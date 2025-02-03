Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise [Image 12 of 17]

    41st FAB conduct OpFor/MasCal scenarios during brigade evaluation exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 583rd Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment conduct security operations and aim down their weapon sights after a surprise simulated attack during 41st Field Artillery Brigade’s exercise evaluations on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 9, 2025. The exercise tested the unit’s ability to react to enemy contact and maintain defensive positions in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 07:08
    Photo ID: 8863537
    VIRIN: 250209-A-UV911-1002
    Resolution: 5570x3328
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    artillery
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    41FAB

