41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise

A U.S. Army M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade raises its launcher during a dry-fire run on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. The exercise served as a rehearsal for an upcoming evaluation, ensuring crews were prepared to execute live-fire missions during the brigade’s evaluation exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)