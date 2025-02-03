41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle leads a convoy of M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade across frost-covered terrain during an exercise evaluation on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. The dry-fire mission was part of the brigade’s exercise evaluation, ensuring operational readiness for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)