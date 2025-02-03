A U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle leads a convoy of M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems assigned to 1st Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade across frost-covered terrain during an exercise evaluation on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 8, 2025. The dry-fire mission was part of the brigade’s exercise evaluation, ensuring operational readiness for future missions. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2025 07:14
|Photo ID:
|8863534
|VIRIN:
|250208-A-UV911-1231
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|25.5 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st FAB conducts brigade evaluation exercise [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.