U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 and VMM-764 perform a formation flight over New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)