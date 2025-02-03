Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Robert Huffstutler, a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774, Marine Aircraft Group 49, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, guides an MV-22B Osprey, tiltrotor aircraft, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Feb. 9, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)