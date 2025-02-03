Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 and MV-22B Ospreys, tiltrotor aircraft, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 774 and VMM-764 take off on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Feb. 9, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)