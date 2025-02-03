Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl LIX Flyover [Image 6 of 13]

    Super Bowl LIX Flyover

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Hansell, the battalion commander of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, gives a pre-flight brief on a formation flight for Super Bowl LIX, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Feb. 9, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2025 00:42
    Photo ID: 8863295
    VIRIN: 250209-M-QP496-1011
    Resolution: 7498x5001
    Size: 21.87 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    New Orleans
    F-35
    MARFORRES
    MV-22B
    VMM-764
    VMM-774

