U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Hansell, the battalion commander of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, gives a pre-flight brief on a formation flight for Super Bowl LIX, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Feb. 9, 2025. The Marine Corps is the lead service for Super Bowl LIX flyover, participating in multiple events throughout the week exhibiting pride leading up to the U.S. Marine Corps 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins)