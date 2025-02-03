Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps aircraft land at Andersen AFB for CN25 [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Marine Corps aircraft land at Andersen AFB for CN25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    An F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VGMR) 152, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for exercise Cope North 2025, Jan. 29, 2025. The F-35B is the U.S. Marine Corps premier fighter aircraft, capable of vertical take-off and landing, allowing it to operate from austere, short-field bases and a variety of air-capable ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tala Hunt)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 8863283
    VIRIN: 250131-F-SP759-1700
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PACAF
    USMC
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    CopeNorth25
    CN25

