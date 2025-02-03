U.S. Marine Corps aircraft land at Andersen AFB for CN25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VGMR) 152, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for exercise Cope North 2025, Jan. 29, 2025. The F-35B is the U.S. Marine Corps premier fighter aircraft, capable of vertical take-off and landing, allowing it to operate from austere, short-field bases and a variety of air-capable ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tala Hunt)