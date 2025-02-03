An F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VGMR) 152, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, for exercise Cope North 2025, Jan. 29, 2025. The F-35B is the U.S. Marine Corps premier fighter aircraft, capable of vertical take-off and landing, allowing it to operate from austere, short-field bases and a variety of air-capable ships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tala Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2025 23:49
|Photo ID:
|8863283
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-SP759-1700
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.45 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marine Corps aircraft land at Andersen AFB for CN25 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.