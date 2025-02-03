Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness [Image 7 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Leaders and staff from Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA Medical Center, and Volk Field, Wis., meet Feb. 4, 2025, in Tomah, Wis., to discuss medical readiness for service members, and more. The “Care Triad” as they are called meets regularly to discusses the pressing medical readiness needs of service members serving at Fort McCoy and Volk Field as well as government civilian employees. This meeting was held at the Tomah VA Medical Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 22:58
    Photo ID: 8863275
    VIRIN: 250204-A-OK556-5972
    Resolution: 1927x917
    Size: 312.22 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness [Image 9 of 9], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness
    Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Photo Story: Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Volk Field
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah VA Medical Center
    Care Triad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download