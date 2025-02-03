Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness

Leaders and staff from Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA Medical Center, and Volk Field, Wis., meet Feb. 4, 2025, in Tomah, Wis., to discuss medical readiness for service members, and more. The “Care Triad” as they are called meets regularly to discusses the pressing medical readiness needs of service members serving at Fort McCoy and Volk Field as well as government civilian employees. This meeting was held at the Tomah VA Medical Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
