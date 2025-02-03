New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Recruits and Drill Sgt's with the New Jersey National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program conduct RSP operations at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., Jan 11, 2025. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a program of the United States Army National Guard designed to introduce new recruits to the fundamentals of the U.S. Army before they leave for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)