Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill [Image 45 of 52]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill

    SEAGIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Recruits and Drill Sgt's with the New Jersey National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program conduct RSP operations at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., Jan 11, 2025. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a program of the United States Army National Guard designed to introduce new recruits to the fundamentals of the U.S. Army before they leave for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 16:29
    Photo ID: 8863116
    VIRIN: 250209-A-AA072-3553
    Resolution: 3638x2425
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: SEAGIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill [Image 52 of 52], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill
    New Jersey Army National Guard Conducts Years First Recruit Sustainment Program Weekend Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    Basic Training
    Drill Sergeant
    Basic Combat Training
    Drill Sgt
    New Jersey National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download