    U.S. Marines support Migrant Holding Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    U.S. Marines support Migrant Holding Operations

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, provide security during an illegal alien holding operation as a part of Operation Southern Guard on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Feb. 4, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard is supporting illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)

