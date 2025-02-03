U.S. Marines support Migrant Holding Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, provide security during an illegal alien holding operation as a part of Operation Southern Guard on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Feb. 4, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard is supporting illegal alien holding operations led by the Department of Homeland Security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexandria Serrano)