    DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay [Image 22 of 22]

    DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay

    CUBA

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem meets interagency personnel during a visit to the migrant operations center Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard the illegal aliens holding operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 10:31
    Photo ID: 8862892
    VIRIN: 250207-A-OT530-2170
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay [Image 22 of 22], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

