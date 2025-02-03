DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commander of U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) and Joint Task Force Southern Guard, briefs Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on living conditions at the migrant holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard the illegal aliens holding operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)