DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, center, the commander of Joint Task Force Southern Guard, welcomes Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard the illegal aliens holding operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)