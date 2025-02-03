DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem engages with service members and interagency partners during her visit Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard the illegal aliens holding operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)