Date Taken: 02.06.2025 Date Posted: 02.09.2025 10:31 Photo ID: 8862874 VIRIN: 250207-A-OT530-2194 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.05 MB Location: CU

Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay [Image 22 of 22], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.