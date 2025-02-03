DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An interagency official briefs Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on medical screening procedures during a visit to the migrant operations center Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 7, 2025. Joint Task Force Southern Guard the illegal aliens holding operations led by DHS at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)