Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jakob Benjamin, front, and Cpl. Matthew Onativia, both fixed-wing airframe mechanics with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, replace a windshield of a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 28, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. Benjamin is a native of Michigan and Onativia is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)