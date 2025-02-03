Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jakob Benjamin, front, and Cpl. Matthew Onativia, both fixed-wing airframe mechanics with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, replace a windshield of a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 28, 2025. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. Benjamin is a native of Michigan and Onativia is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 07:56
    Photo ID: 8862850
    VIRIN: 250128-M-MJ417-1046
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.05 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona
    Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona
    Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    night
    Sumos
    1st MAW
    time
    MAG12
    post flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download