Japan-based Marines perform maintenance on a KC-130J in Arizona

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing stages on the flight line after a full day of flight operations at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 28, 2025. This photo was taken through a pair of night vision goggles. VMGR-152 traveled from Japan to Arizona for more diverse training opportunities in the Western United States. This training aimed to enhance the squadron’s ability to operate in various environments and refresh the Marines’ qualifications. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)