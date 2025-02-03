Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games; IG25; Adaptive Sports; Team US; BC Place; Opening Ceremony;

    Invictus Games; IG25; Adaptive Sports; Team US; BC Place; Opening Ceremony;

    VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team U.S. competitors, staff and coaches pose for a group photo after the 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremonies in Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 8, 2025.

    Approximately 50 competitors make up Team U.S., which is competing along with more than 20 other nations in the 2025 Invictus Games. Throughout the competition, events will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, from Feb. 8-16, 2025. The competition includes 11 different events, including six adaptive winter sports, the first year that winter-specific sports have been part of the Invictus Games competition.

    The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill active duty and veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games, like the DoD Warrior Games, are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings.

    (U.S. Army photo by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 00:18
    Photo ID: 8862807
    VIRIN: 240208-A-TI382-2275
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15 MB
    Location: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games; IG25; Adaptive Sports; Team US; BC Place; Opening Ceremony; [Image 10 of 10], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus Games
    Team US
    IG25

