Invictus Games; IG25; Adaptive Sports; Team US; BC Place; Opening Ceremony;

Competitors from Team U.S. take a selfie together before loading the bus for the 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 8, 2025.



Approximately 50 competitors make up Team U.S., which is competing along with more than 20 other nations in the 2025 Invictus Games. Throughout the competition, events will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, from Feb. 8-16, 2025. The competition includes 11 different events, including six adaptive winter sports, the first year that winter-specific sports have been part of the Invictus Games competition.



The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill active duty and veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games, like the DoD Warrior Games, are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings.



(U.S. Army photo by Michel Sauret)