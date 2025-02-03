Team US | IG 25 | Invictus Games | Opening Ceremony | Marine Corps MGySgt Carnell Martin (ret.)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps MGySgt Carnell Martin (ret.), during the opening ceremony at the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.