    Team US | IG 25 | Invictus Games | Opening Ceremony | US Army CPT Luis Avila [Image 1 of 5]

    Team US | IG 25 | Invictus Games | Opening Ceremony | US Army CPT Luis Avila

    VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    US Army CPT Luis Avila, during the opening ceremony at the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 00:29
    VIRIN: 250208-F-XX948-6698
    Location: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CA
    This work, Team US | IG 25 | Invictus Games | Opening Ceremony | US Army CPT Luis Avila [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

