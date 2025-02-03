Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Test Center Commander keynotes 29th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Yuma Test Center Commander keynotes 29th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony

    BOUSE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2025

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Test Center Commander Lt. Col. Kevin Hicks (left) speaks with La Paz County, Ariz. Supervisor Duce Minor prior to the 29th annual Camp Bouse Days ceremony on February 8, 2025.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 8862700
    VIRIN: 250208-A-GD561-3992
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: BOUSE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

