Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, left, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), arrives to the illegal aliens holding operations (IAHO) at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 5, 2025. USSOUTHCOM is supporting IAHO led by the Department of Homeland Security at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)