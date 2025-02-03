Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 5 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, left, the commander of U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM), arrives to the illegal aliens holding operations (IAHO) at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Feb. 5, 2025. USSOUTHCOM is supporting IAHO led by the Department of Homeland Security at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 15:04
    Photo ID: 8862636
    VIRIN: 250205-A-OT530-9403
    Resolution: 6043x4029
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 12 of 12], by SSG ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    Admiral Alvin Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Admiral Holsey visits illegal aliens holding operations center at Guantanamo Bay

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    GTMOHolding
    GTMOHoldingOps
    JTF-SG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download